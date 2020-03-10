Breast cancer awareness trust awarded grants

EVANSVILLE — Successful sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate has enabled the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT) to award $464,000 in competitive grants this year.

IBCAT is the only organization in Indiana authorized to sell the Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate, which is the organization’s only fundraising initiative.

The Breast Cancer Awareness specialty license plate is sold through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Each license plate sold generates a $25 donation, which furthers IBCAT’s mission to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana.

Each year, IBCAT invites organizations to apply for grants, and in 2020, 45 organizations in Indiana received funding. Three organizations serving Lake County, including Franciscan Alliance Foundation, Franciscan Health Foundation and Indiana Women in Need Foundation, received funding to provide breast cancer screening and diagnostic programs and/or patient support.

Since the license plate was introduced in 2002 as a message of hope by the late founder Nancy Jaynes, tens of thousands of women have received screening, diagnostic and support services through the awarding of more than $5 million in competitive grants.