HAMMOND — A brick wall collapsed early Thursday on the side of Hug-A-Pup in the 6900 block of Calumet Avenue.
Hammond Building Commissioner Bob Vale said the bricks came loose due to age and recent heavy rainfall, which eroded their adhesive. The wall gave out about 5:30 a.m.
Typically, Vale said, brick ties are used. But this building had a mortar veneer, allowing the facade to crumble over time since the bricks weren't completely attached.
Vale said the building owner is cleaning the damaged area and will take care of all repairs. No injuries or structural damage was reported.
Fire officials were not needed, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.