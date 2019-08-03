MERRILLVILLE — Officials are expected to soon learn when 101st Avenue could reopen to traffic.
A stretch of the road east of Broadway has been closed since March as part of an Indiana Department of Transportation project to replace the bridge over Interstate 65.
It was initially anticipated the bridge would be open by early August, but it appears it will take longer for that to happen.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said he wasn't aware of a new estimated date for when the bridge will available to handle traffic. A progress meeting for the bridge replacement project is expected to take place Tuesday.
Pettit said as work continues for the new bridge, crews have started creating both approaches for the structure.
The bridge replacement is happening after years of planning for the project.
INDOT last year awarded a contract to Superior Construction for multiple bridge projects, including the work on 101st Avenue.
The initiative has a price tag around $3.1 million, and Merrillville is contributing more than $600,000 toward the construction. The town’s portion will be paid with tax increment financing district dollars.
Town officials have expressed excitement about the new bridge because of the several benefits it could bring to the area.
The former two-lane structure was demolished to make way for the new bridge that will have four lanes. Merrillville officials expect to see enhanced traffic flow through the corridor with a wider bridge in place.
Merrillville eventually will widen Mississippi Street from 93rd Avenue to 101st. That project along with the new bridge could bring new economic development opportunities in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads and surrounding areas in Merrillville's southern end, Pettit said.
It's possible bid letting for the Mississippi Street widening could take place in 2020.
While the portion of 101st remains closed to traffic, detour signs are in place to direct motorists around the construction area. The detour route uses Mississippi Street, 93rd Avenue and Broadway (Ind. 53) to maneuver around the site.