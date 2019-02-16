GARY — A host of future engineers and scientists gathered for the 18th annual Science Olympiad Regional Competition to flex their young, scientific minds in a multitude of challenges, from building robots to conducting chemistry experiments.
On Saturday, 23 middle school and high school teams competed in more than 50 science-related events at the Indiana University Northwest Gary campus. The competition is countrywide in scope, with the final national tournament starting on May 31 at Cornell University in New York.
The competition tested an array of skills such as the medical, mathematical, astronomical, architectural and biological sciences, causing bright young minds to put their heads together and think outside the box.
Nelson DeLeon, director of the Science Olympiad and chancellor of IUN, said while education and advancing in the nationwide tournament is important, the day is also about having fun.
“That's the thing we're trying to get kids to see, that science doesn't have to be drudgery or boring and stuffy — it can be fun,” DeLeon said. “Over the years we've had students who were in Science Olympiad who came here to IUN and majored in chemistry and physics.”
Kahler Middle School eighth-grader Austin Boudi competed in chemistry and mathematical competitions and plans to one day be a lawyer with an undergrad in physics and chemistry. Fellow teammate fifth-grader Ryan Gundelach, who wants to be a mechanical engineer in the military, tested his technical skills in creating a small vehicle that runs on electricity. While the kids are getting educational benefits, they're most happy to be around friends.
“My favorite thing is we get to make a lot of friends and have fun,” Gundenlach said.
Kahler Middle School eighth-grader Madeline Mansueto said she has also found friendships among fellow scientific minds. Mansueto, who competed in many medical categories, plans to make scientific breakthroughs as a future researcher.
Her teammate, Danny Addison, who created an aerodynamic plane for the competition, wants to be a lieutenant on the New York Police Department when he grows up.
No matter what their goals, Kahler's Science Olympiad Assistant Coach Katy Gaines said the competition is a place where the kids can learn life skills and build friendships.
“It also builds self-confidence,” Gaines said. “They're doing it all on their own. They're building their own things and taking the reins.”
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School sixth-grader Anastasia Stankus, who competed in the aerial scramble tournament, said she one day aspires to be a science teacher. Her teammate, sixth-grader Zekiel Zukley, competed in multiple mathematical and physics challenges.
“I want to do electrical engineering, then possibly I could invent things that include math and science,” Zukley said.
Their coach, Patrick Cudzilo, is an Our Lady of Grace Catholic School science teacher who was once in their shoes as a young competitor.
“It helped me get to where I am today,” Cudzilo said. “A lot of this stuff can be translated into a college degree and they can be a professional in the field.”
The competing middle schools were Chesterton Middle School, Forest Ridge Academy in Schererville, Grimmer Middle School in Schererville, Kahler Middle School in Dyer, Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Highland, St. Michael School in Schererville, St. Patrick Catholic School in Chesterton, Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso and Victory Christian Academy in Valparaiso.
Chesterton High School, Crown Point High School, Highland High School, LaPorte High School, Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Morton High School in Hammond, North Judson–San Pierre High School, Portage High School, Michigan City High School and Valparaiso High School competed in the high school divisions.
Saturday's IUN tournament is one of eight Science Olympiad competitions in Indiana.
The winning teams will be advanced to the state competition, which will be held on March 16 at Indiana University's Bloomington campus.
The middle school teams to advance to the state competition were Thomas Jefferson Middle School in first place, St. Patrick Catholic School in second place, Chesterton Middle School in third place, Kahler Middle School in fourth place and Grimmer Middle School in fifth place and Forest Ridge Academy in sixth place.
The high school teams to advance to the state competition were Valparaiso High School in first place, Chesterton High School in second place, Highland High School in third place, Crown Point High School in fourth place and LaPorte High School in fifth place.