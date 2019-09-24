Bringing books to the parks proves popular with Lake Central kids

ST. JOHN — Lake Central Library Director Elana Arens didn't know what to expect when she was preparing to launch the Uni Project, a modern version of the bookmobile, at the start of summer vacation.
"I pictured myself sitting alone in the park with no one around," Arens said.
She tried to avoid being the loneliest librarian in town by visiting all six of the district's elementary schools on the final day of classes to tell kids about the Uni Project and to hand out magnets with the dates and locations where Arens would be taking the school food services van full of books and more on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon.
A total of 20 stops were planned where the specially-designed bookshelves and seating were set up, usually in a park, and kids could come to read or check out books or engage in other activities with the volunteers who signed on to help Arens.
The Uni Project is a New York City based not-for-profit with the goal of taking learning out from behind the walls and into the open. Arens' project got off to a good start when the first public airing was held at Redar Park in Schererville during the town's Party in the Park. A total of 200 books were checked out. That was almost too successful.
"When I planned this, I had three or four hundred books, so that wiped out at least half the collection. I immediately went out and bought more books, and, by the end of the summer, we had over 1,000 books in our collection."
Two of the Uni days had to be cancelled because of the weather, but the rest averaged about 60 people each. By the end of the year, a total of 411 different kids had checked out a total of 1,034 books, which could be returned either at another Uni stop, at the school libraries or any of the Lake County Public Library branches.
"Even at the final event we had new kids we hadn't seen all summer," she said. "We generated interest in a lot of corners of the district."
Among the volunteers was elementary school art teacher Melissa Miller, who did art projects with the kids, and all the elementary librarians. Arens said the kids really identified with the librarians and enjoyed seeing them. The librarians from the Dyer-Schererville branch of the county library also volunteered and educated the kids on the programs they had to offer at the branch.
Two National Honor Society students, Michaela Spears and Maggie DiPirro, read to the kids and worked with them as a result of Arens getting a Youth in Philanthropy grant from the Legacy Foundation.
Arens already is looking at ways to improve the program for next summer. She said two of the venues were sparsely attended, and she is thinking about scheduling some of the Uni events in the afternoon or evening. She also plans to make a better effort to remind people of the Uni stops during the summer through social media and alerts through the school's phone announcement system.
To provide even more access to books, she plans to keep the elementary libraries open on Wednesdays to go with the Tuesday and Thursday Uni visits. Another idea is to put together a collection of books to appeal to the middle school students, Arens said.
"We didn't have many middle schoolers this year because I didn't have time to promote it," she said.
The last thing she's looking into getting are family literacy kits created by the Children's Museum of Houston, Texas. The kits contain books along with suggested activities connected to the story in the books that kids can do with their parents. Arens said no other library in Indiana carries the kits, so Lake Central would be the first.
It will make the old-fashioned bookmobile concept even more Uni-que.