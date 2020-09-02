Broadway Lofts project in Gary gets final green light for $669K tax abatement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Common Council on Tuesday night finalized a 10-year, $669,000 tax abatement for an affordable housing project, even as the council president and others warned it’s another hole in the coffin for Steel City on its path to economic sustainability.

Council President William Godwin said the abatement to the Broadway Lofts’ developer, MVAH, spotlights how the impoverished city has a tendency to give out more than it receives in exchange.

Godwin, a realtor, also argued the mixed-use project was poorly planned and that Gary’s downtown area should be attracting retail and grocery stores before it builds more housing.

“I have a real problem with concentrated poverty, and I don’t want to reward that with a tax abatement because I think there will be long-term negative implications for downtown and Gary’s central business district,” Godwin said.

Gary has long struggled to attract big-name business and industry without the promise of public subsidies, amid a dwindling tax base and land value.

"We need good, sustainable development, the kind they would allow in Schererville, Merrillville, Valparaiso. In any other thriving city, you wouldn’t get away with this. That’s my concern," Godwin said.