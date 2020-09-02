Broadway Lofts project in Gary gets final green light for $669K tax abatement

GARY — The Common Council on Tuesday night finalized a 10-year, $669,000 tax abatement for an affordable housing project, even as the council president and others warned it’s another hole in the coffin for Steel City on its path to economic sustainability.
Council President William Godwin said the abatement to the Broadway Lofts’ developer, MVAH, spotlights how the impoverished city has a tendency to give out more than it receives in exchange.
Godwin, a realtor, also argued the mixed-use project was poorly planned and that Gary’s downtown area should be attracting retail and grocery stores before it builds more housing.
“I have a real problem with concentrated poverty, and I don’t want to reward that with a tax abatement because I think there will be long-term negative implications for downtown and Gary’s central business district,” Godwin said.
Gary has long struggled to attract big-name business and industry without the promise of public subsidies, amid a dwindling tax base and land value.
"We need good, sustainable development, the kind they would allow in Schererville, Merrillville, Valparaiso. In any other thriving city, you wouldn’t get away with this. That’s my concern," Godwin said.
Pete Schwiegeraht, vice president of the Westchester, Ohio-based MVAH Partners, argued the Broadway Lofts project is a clear benefit to the community. He also said tax abatements are incredibly common across all cities in the U.S.
The project, once completed, will include a new WIC health clinic, be powered by solar energy and include a greenhouse that will be operated by Gary's Faith Farms. The $11 million building will be located at Broadway and Seventh Avenue.
After nearly two hours of debate, the Council also rejected by a 2-6 vote a repeal of the Community Benefits Agreement law, designed to improve minority/local hiring on construction projects, fosters job training, and compels developers to invest in impacted neighborhoods.
The CBA law, as written under the former administration, requires developers to invest 15% of any tax abatement or in-kind assistance back into the neighborhood for improvements; to participate in an apprenticeship training program; to provide health insurance to employees; to pay a living hourly wage of $15.50; and to offer a certain percentage of construction jobs to local residents.
Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration and Councilman Clorius Lay, D-At large, supported the repeal, saying the CBA in its current form is adversarial to those seeking to do business to Gary.
The CBA, debated and approved under former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration in 2019, is triggered when a major developer requests a tax break or other incentive.
Carolyn McCrady, a Gary resident involved in the CBA’s creation and a leading member of the formed citizens committee, said the CBA is the city's best chance at holding businesses accountable for hiring local, and improving the city's high unemployment rate and skilled workforce.
“We’re giving away our precious tax dollars, hoping for a big break or a new day," McCrady said. "We should be getting something back."
