Broke Buncich says he needs taxpayer dollars to appeal latest sentence

It is a far cry from the former stature of the police veteran who rose to the office of sheriff between 1995 to 2002 and again from 2011 until his conviction in 2017.

He once commanded 475 county police, corrections officers and civilian employees and a $32 million annual budget.

He had a salary of $145,670 in 2016, the year he was indicted.

In his early years as sheriff, Buncich also drew an annual bonus of around $60,000 a year as his cut of delinquent sales taxes his office collected from county businesses. A change in state law about 12 years ago ended that bonus.

Buncich also served as chairman of the Lake County Democratic party between 2014 and 2017, an influential — if unpaid — position of leadership.

Vendors used to rain hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions down on Buncich when he ran for sheriff five times between 1994 and 2014.

But four years of paying lawyers to defend him against public corruption charges and nearly three years of imprisonment have cost him almost everything.

His income today is now down to $1,300 a month in rent a relative pays Buncich to live in his old home, but Buncich owes a $155,000 mortgage on it.