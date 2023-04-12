Gary brush fire Fire departments from Gary and several other departments from Lake and Porter Counties battle a large brush fire north of the Gary/Chicago Int…

Warm, windy conditions are causing brush fires throughout areas of Northwest Indiana, reflecting a warning of hazardous fire conditions throughout the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews were on scene in the area of 6400 Industrial Boulevard to fight a blaze that began around 1 p.m. Black smoke drifted into the atmosphere as firefighters fought to contain the flames. The Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit helicopter flew overhead, pouring water on to the flames. Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell was unable to comment Wednesday afternoon as his team continued to quell the fire.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Gary Fire requested assistance from the aviation unit to contain the flames around 1 p.m. The helicopter, equipped with a Bambi fire-fighting bucket, made numerous trips to Lake Michigan to fill the bucket and drop water onto the flames. Martinez said the fire came dangerously close to the Praxair natural gas facility.

No injuries have been reported.

"I am extremely proud of the professionalism and spirit of cooperation shown by our officers helping to extinguish this fire," Martinez said. "It’s another example of the critical role our resources and equipment play not only during law enforcement emergencies, but also during potentially dangerous incidents handled by fire departments and other first responders."

The NWS issued red flag warnings Wednesday afternoon in parts of New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana, advising residents of the potential for extreme fires caused by strong winds, low humidity and dry air. The greatest threat is in rural areas where vegetation is dry. Numerous other midwestern and southern states have been put under an elevated fire risk.

Gary brush fire Fire departments from Gary and several other departments from Lake and Porter Counties battle a large brush fire north of the Gary/Chicago Int…

In Northwest Indiana, winds blowing between 15 to 30 mph and temperatures nearing 80 degrees will increase the likelihood of brush fires. While the risk of brush fire is highest Wednesday, the dry conditions will continue through Friday, according to the NWS. Parts of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are at risk.

The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity and dry conditions will promote the rapid spread of any fires. The threat will be greatest in rural areas where fine dead fuels will continue to dry out and be susceptible to rapid fire spread from any ignition source. The NWS advises against burning any wood or charcoal outside. Open burning for trash and other yard waste such as leaves, tree limbs or brush is prohibited in Lake and Porter counties.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Emanuel Weekley Shadell Peyton Mark Ryan Xavier Rosales Luis Martinez Jr. Ramon Mackerl II Nicholas Laskarin Namambo Johnson Filiberto Garcia Jr. Porcha Harvey Lobbins Lisa Hill Christa Easton Mia Dominik Anastasia Clark Steven Csepiga Sabrina Armstrong Mark Tirado Jabarri Lones-Stanton Maria Martinez Damani King Quinnton Bulthius Mathew Johnson Tina Floore Junice Stewart Krystle Washington Martin Sanchez Jr. Angel Roman Solomon Pearson Britney Oglesby Michael Moran Michael Noll Jr. John Kern Ashley Hahney Larry Keller Charles Moore Brian Fulka Shawn Fullgraf Alfonso Clark Jr. Everette Cooksey Patrick Childers Jonnel Boyd Tourice Anderson Tyrone West Keyon Underwood Robert Taylor Jr. Saranore Travis Joseph Roman Torres James Riffle III Troy Purdimon Katharina Negele Nature Nelson Tervon Moore Frederick Harris Jr. Travon Jones Terry Harris-Lockhart Dewhawn Fleming Joseph Desi Angel Gonzalez Alicia Banda Kevin Ammons Lyndon Armstrong Jr. Antonio Silva-Corral Dontell Toney Vincenza Weder Brittany Sieb Christopher Roe Fred Scott Romeo Rodriguez Elliott Raye Leonel Portes Jr. Brandy Hero David Moore Anthony Hill Joshua Gray Kenneth Daniels