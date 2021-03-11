 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building and Construction Trades Council hosts golf outing
urgent

Building and Construction Trades Council hosts golf outing

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council hosts its 28th annual golf outing June 14 at White Hawk Country Club.

The format is a four-man scramble and tickets are $150 per golfer. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Forms must be turned in by June 7.

Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. There's a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cocktails and dinner follow the outing, at which time prizes will be awarded.

The cost to sponsor a tee or green is $200. Attendance/sponsor options include $800 for a foursome and sponsorship; $600 for a foursome, $150 for a single folder and $50 for dinner only.

Checks should be made payable to Northwestern Indiana Building & Trades Council. 

For more information, contact a representative of the golf outing committee or the NWI Building Trades office at 219-762-2951 or by email peggynwitbctc@gmail.com.

White Hawk is at 1001 White Hawk Drive, Crown Point. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Man hits squad car, apprehended by dog in multi-state chase, police say

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts