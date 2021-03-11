Building and Construction Trades Council hosts golf outing

CROWN POINT — The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council hosts its 28th annual golf outing June 14 at White Hawk Country Club.

The format is a four-man scramble and tickets are $150 per golfer. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Forms must be turned in by June 7.

Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. There's a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cocktails and dinner follow the outing, at which time prizes will be awarded.

The cost to sponsor a tee or green is $200. Attendance/sponsor options include $800 for a foursome and sponsorship; $600 for a foursome, $150 for a single folder and $50 for dinner only.

Checks should be made payable to Northwestern Indiana Building & Trades Council.

For more information, contact a representative of the golf outing committee or the NWI Building Trades office at 219-762-2951 or by email peggynwitbctc@gmail.com.

White Hawk is at 1001 White Hawk Drive, Crown Point.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.