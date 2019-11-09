CROWN POINT — Tim Grzych was a friendly, well-known man throughout the community.
Over the past couple of weeks, Grzych, also known as “TG86,” has been remembered as a good man. City officials dedicated a Crown Point Board of Works meeting in his honor. A local organization raised money in his name and later donated it to emergency services around the city.
Now, Grzych and his legacy will always be a part of the city.
Saturday, Mayor David Uran, along with Grzych’s wife, Karen, and his children, dedicated the hockey scoreboard and the ice rink at Bulldog Park to Grzych, who was instrumental in seeing the ice rink through.
His wife of 29 years, Karen, said she feels overwhelming gratitude.
"I think it’s a very wonderful tribute to my husband,” she said. “I think it was thoughtful of Mayor Uran. I'm proud that they’re going to have something like that for my husband … I am very proud of the kind of person my husband was,” she said while tearing up.
It’s been almost a month since he has been gone and talking about him is still hard, she added.
Karen said Tim acted as a liaison between the city and the local hockey club, Crown Point Bulldog Hockey, while Bulldog Park was being designed and constructed.
“He loved hockey. When he would put his skates on, it was like a kid again on the ice,” she said.
Tim was still known as coach to many of his players, Karen said. Some of those players, all from five different sports, attended his wake, she recalled. A few even invited him to their weddings.
At Saturday's dedication, Karen, her children and Uran huddled in a circle, all wearing red hockey jerseys, as a video tribute of Tim played. As the Chicago Blackhawks' goal song wrapped up, the new scoreboard was revealed: Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink.
First collegiate game
After the dedication, the city hosted its first collegiate hockey game at the rink, something Uran said couldn’t have been done without Tim.
“This facility would not be here today without his … dedication to the people in this community,” Uran said to a crowd that flocked to the rink.
Uran told The Times earlier this week Tim played a big part in the design of the facility, especially the scoreboard, and helped connect city officials with the right people to make the rink come to life.
When the rink was built, Uran said he expected it to be a place where people could experience sports at a higher level. It’s something the city has experienced with its other sports facilities, such as Legacy Fields, where Notre Dame students practice for their lacrosse games.
“This is what we kind of expect to see based on this facility being built,” Uran said.
Purdue Northwest faced off against Michigan on Saturday. The teams are a part of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
“It means a great deal to the PNW Athletics department to have opportunities like this and see such enthusiasm from these communities,” said Patrick Massoels, assistant athletic director for sports information, marketing and event management at PNW. “To see Crown Point excited to have the Pride on their ice is really heartwarming.”
PNW will return to Bulldog Park on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 to face off against Missouri State University.
“We are very excited for the Ice Kube (PNW’s indoor hockey rink) to be finished and to take our own home ice, but it is a great opportunity to be hosted by Crown Point and play a venue so close to home,” Massoels said.
Immediately following the game, Bulldog Park outdoor skating opened for the season. But instead of taking to a freshly Zambonied, nameless rink, skaters glided across the Timothy J. Grzych rink.