We can definitely use a little more kindness in this world. Breanne Zolfo is doing her part …

With a population reaching 30,000, Crown Point has grown close to 50 percent since 2000, acc…

The happenings

Bulldog Park is abuzz with activities, including:

Farmer's Market 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 4-p.m. Wednesdays through September at the Franciscan Health Pavilion.

Car Cruise 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26 at the Franciscan Health Pavilion

Touch-a-Truck 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17 at the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. Children can explore trucks, fire engines, ambulances, police cars, tractors, a helicopter and more.

Movies in the Park. 7 p.m. Aug. 16 “Wonder” and Sept. 13 “Dumbo.” Franciscan Health Pavilion. Bring a blanket or chairs. Concessions will be available.

2019 Sounds of Summer Concert Series Franciscan Health Amphitheater.

The Relics 4-8 p.m. Aug. 15

Midnight Ride 7-10 p.m., Aug. 24

Dirt Born 4-8 p.m. Aug. 28

Crawpuppies 4-8 p.m. Sept. 18

Visit www.crownpoint.in.gov or the Crown Point Special Events Facebook page — www.facebook.com/CPSpecialEvents — for more information.