The Buns Care Charity’s annual Kids Shoe Drive shattered last year’s results of 440 pairs by collecting and distributing 620 pairs of new children’s shoes this holiday season.
The community once again showed its generosity by buying new children-sized shoes and dropping them off at 24 participating area businesses. Volunteers collected and sorted the shoes, then provided them to dozens of Lake County’s struggling families.
The extra shoes were distributed to local organizations that help local children in need. They include St. Joseph Carmelite Home, St. Jude House, Sojourner Truth House, Campagna Academy, Bethel Church, North Township and Hanover Township trustees and Impact Christian Church.
The Buns Care Charity is looking ahead to 2019 with plans for more college scholarships to be given to hard-working, high-achieving students who come from financially struggling families. The Charity’s Sisterhood Chapter will continue to provide free PreK-at-Home teaching kits to families unable to afford traditional preschool.
Individual donation and business partnerships are needed so the Buns Care can continue to help NWI’s disadvantaged children. Checks can be mailed to The Buns Care, 2301 Cline Ave, Suite 107, Schererville, IN 46375. Secure credit card donations can be made at www.BunsCare.org.
Buns Care Inc. is dedicated to having a positive impact on the education and welfare of our community’s neediest children.