Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host an educational bus tour of its nature preserves from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 20. During the ride, participants will learn about the ecology, geology, and history of northwestern Indiana and will see and hear about the results of the land conservation, public access, and restoration work being accomplished by the organization and its partners.
Eleven of the organization’s nature preserves are included on the tour through Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The bus will make brief stops at six preserves. The bus will depart promptly at 8 a.m. from the Meadowbrook Conservation Center and Nature Preserve located at 109 W. County Road 700 North, Valparaiso.
The morning itinerary will begin with a stop at John Merle Coulter Nature Preserve in Portage for a brief hike. The bus will then head to Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve in Gary for another short hike. The bus will then travel south to the Hobart Marsh conservation area. On the way, passengers will pass by nature preserves located near I-65, including Hidden Prairie/Ivory Wetlands on the west, and Brinson/Bock Higgins prairies to the east. The bus will stop for a short hike at Gordon & Faith Greiner Nature Preserve.
The bus will then travel back to Meadowbrook Conservation Center and Nature Preserve for lunch in the lodge. Participants will walk a short distance to one of the old lodges for lunch, passing through the moraine forest and crossing a stream along the way.
The afternoon portion of the tour will focus on preserves in Porter and LaPorte counties. The bus will drive past Wykes - Plampin Nature Preserve in Chesterton, where a kayak launch was installed last year, then stop for a brief hike at the recently-protected 165-acre Dale B. Engquist Nature Preserve, located along the Little Calumet River, adjacent to Indiana Dunes National Park’s Heron Rookery.
From there the bus will head to Hildebrand Lake in LaPorte County for a final short hike. Hildebrand Lake is not open to the public.
On the final leg of the tour, the bus will take a scenic drive through the Great Marsh in Beverly Shores. The tour will return to Meadowbrook at 3:30 p.m.
The cost for the tour is $40 per person, which includes lunch. Reservations are required and may be made online by going to http://www.heinzetrust.org/bus-tour.html , or by calling (219) 242-8558. The deadline for reservations is April 15. Payment must be made in advance. Seating is limited, so early reservations are advised. The bus is restroom equipped.