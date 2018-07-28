"Buscia" Jean Lovaskr braces as an audience member tosses a pierogi plush toy into her apron Saturday during the party game "Buscia Buckets," as part of the crowd-favorite cooking demonstration show at Pierogi Fest on Saturday.
WHITING — No Buscia birthday bash at Pierogi Fest would be complete without the booze, birthday cake and party games like “Pin the lips on the Buscia.”
“It’s a very special occasion today because we have not one, not two, but TREE Buscias turning 60 this year!” “Buscia” Carolyn Kruzynski announced Saturday at the start of the crowd-favorite Buscia Cooking Show.
“And we would also like to put out a disclaimer: If you are allergic to anything, or adverse to anything, do not try our food.”
The Buscias of the annual Whiting festival offered up their finest cooking tips, cocktail recipes and unconventional party ideas so side-splitting that everyone in the crowd will need a day of rest on Monday — “to let your face, stomach and feet recover,” Kruzynski said.
Donning hair rollers, babushkas and colorful stockings, the crazy, playful Buscias demonstrated three versions of a cocktail: a non-alcohol virgin martini, a dreamsicle martini that’s “sweet, but maybe not so much” and a third that’s “dirty, and maybe a little extra dirty."
During the show, the Buscias also served up tasty samples of “no-calorie” birthday cake — in honor of the Birthday Buscias Sue, Lainy and Dru, who all donned Polish princess crowns — while offering up time-tested tips how to be the best Buscia hostess.
Disorganized hostesses running short on time can “just put out a bowl of hard candies” to satisfy guests, “Buscia” Jean Lovaskr quipped to the crowd, displaying a Hostess-brand party mix bag of assorted candies.
The packed crowd roared with laughter as blindfolded audience members were asked to pin the lips on a life-size cardboard cutout of a Buscia, nearing missing the mark.
Winners like Bob Cyrus, of Munster, were awarded with “authentic” English leather soap on a rope, a “virgin” Strack & Van Til grocery bag and FiberNow snack bars.
While the Buscias are there to entertain, Kruzynski said it’s also about paying tribute to their heritage. Many of the Buscias wore heirlooms from their own grandmothers, passed down generations. One wore her Buscia’s “I love Bingo” wrist watch, while others were dressed in their late Buscia's pearls and babushkas.
“It’s about embracing your family, laughing, celebrating. We’re bringing that back,” Kruzynski said.
Denny More, of Whiting, has been watching the Buscia cooking show for as long as he can remember.
“They call me a heckler. When you get to know them, you find they’re crazy like this all the time,” More said. “This is the best show at the fest.”
The Buscias are so popular at the festival, it’s nearly impossible to walk even a few feet without someone asking for a photo.
On Friday, the first day of the three-day festival, they smiled and pinched the cheeks of unsuspecting fans for 1,022 photo ops, and the numbers kept growing on Saturday.
The festival runs through Sunday featuring shows from International Slovak dancers, The Jades, Sgt. Sauerkraut and party games like the Eastern European Last Name Spelling Bee and the Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contest.
