GARY — Business owners, elected officials and residents say they were caught off-guard by the city's administration and Norfolk Southern’s recent decision to close five rail crossings in the Glen Park section.
Paul Einikis, of Air Filter Heating & Cooling, 4070 Adams St., is upset over the closure on Adams Street, just west of Broadway. He said the business has been open for 74 years and is located just south of the Adams rail crossing.
“I’m just trying to run my business and it’s hard enough, you know? And this just makes it harder. Why would they not drive up and down the streets before making this decision? Why they couldn’t pick another street is beyond me,” Einikis told The Times.
The abrupt closure leaves delivery trucks with no way to enter his business without driving the wrong way down Adams — a southbound one-way street, he said.
The other four closed crossings are at Monroe Street north of 40th Place; Madison Street south of 40th Avenue; 41st Avenue and Delaware Street; and Kentucky Street north of 43rd Avenue.
Einikis, who attended Tuesday's Council meeting, said his business — a mechanical contractor for heating/air conditioning — is facing significant hardship with this closure.
“Now that the street is closed just north of our business at the tracks … I don’t know how I’m going to get these semis into my business to operate,” Einikis told the council.
Einikis said he first received a letter from the city last month informing him of the closure, and quickly got on the phone to call his councilwoman, LaVetta Sparks-Wade. At that time, the closures were already in place a few weeks, he said.
At Tuesday's meeting, Sparks-Wade, D-6th, said the closures took her by surprise.
“My problem with this is that there was no public input from the people who live in that area, from people that work in that area,” Sparks-Wade said.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said the closures were approved by the city’s Board of Works in a public setting.
Sparks-Wade said she discussed with Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, an attorney, to determine whether the council should file an injunction.
Wyatt pointed out Gary city ordinance requires the Board of Works, which approved the closures, share reports with the council, which they never do.
“We’ve never received them, so we don’t really know what the Board of Works is doing unless we attend,” she said.
'Frivolous' suit
Freeman-Wilson was not happy with the threat of a suit on the council floor.
“Let me just be very clear. We followed the requirements from the city ordinance to a letter. If we are forced to defend a frivolous lawsuit, we’re going to be looking for fees from the individuals that initiated this,” she said.
Freeman-Wilson said discussions began three years ago, involving police and fire personnel. She said the closures are part of a safety plan to reduce the number of fatal crashes.
She said there was an initial request to close nine crossings, but that number was reduced to five.
“I will acknowledge there were no public meetings held in terms of getting input, but we did go to the sites with public safety personnel to see it,” she said. “I will say once the Board of Works passed it, they did move fairly quickly to complete the closures.”
For each closure, there was a dollar amount provided by Norfolk Southern to remediate some of the blight in the area, she added.
Freeman-Wilson said a city engineer is looking into solutions, including making Adams a two-way street.
That won't solve Einikis' problem because Adams is not wide enough and trucks would be backing out into oncoming traffic.
“I’m not fighting City Hall and the railroad. I’m not fighting anybody. I just want Adams reopened," he said.
Demond Grisselle, a longtime Glen Park resident, told The Times he and other residents received a letter dated Oct. 24 from the city on Oct. 29, a month after the closures began.
Grisselle, who lives near 42nd and Kentucky, said emergency vehicles can only access his block from four blocks over, on Georgia Street. Several school bus routes have had to be rerouted, and debris piles have accumulated near the closures.
“This cuts off all access on this end of the city. Now all we have are all dead-end streets,” Grisselle said.