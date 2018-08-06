WHITING — If a Mascot Hall of Fame open house held in early April was any indication, the future looks bright for downtown business owners.
Joel Bender, co-owner of the logic challenge game store Mind Benders at 1438 119th St., said people from as far away as Orland Park and Tinley Park stopped in his store on their way to the event.
He said happenings such as the annual Pierogi Fest in July, Whiting Symphony summer concerts and monthly Cruise Nights held May through October bring in customers to help make up for the fact Whiting has a population of only about 5,000 people.
"This town has something going on all the time," Bender said.
Mind Benders opened in 2016 and is one of many new businesses that have recently made Whiting home.
"There's a lot of excitement about the community in general," Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said. "Part of it's the lakefront."
Whiting Lakefront Park underwent a major transformation in 2014 that resulted in a new boardwalk, fishing pier, formal garden area and gazebo, as well as a repaired boat harbor.
The WhoaZone experience that includes a floating water park opened last year and drew almost 21,000 customers to Whihala Beach, and a Destination Super Playground on which work is expected to begin in late summer at Whiting Lakefront Park could bring additional visitors to the city.
Erica Hernandez opened the Indy Perk coffee shop and restaurant at 1600 119th St. last fall and believes Whiting is an up-and-coming city as evidenced by the nice vehicles she has noticed lining the downtown area.
"I feel like people are starting to really take notice of how close we are to the beach and all the things the community has to offer," Hernandez said.
Hernandez said she has already seen more customers since beachgoers have begun to come in since Memorial Day weekend and is excited about the amount of traffic the Mascot Hall of Fame might bring, a sentiment shared by other new businesses, as well.
Dos Sabores, a restaurant specializing in both Mexican and American food, debuted in October at 1510 119th St. and is notable for the fact it is run by four women, all from Mexico, who met through Sacred Heart Church in Whiting.
Xochitl Haro is the daughter of one of the owners and works as a cashier and waitress at the restaurant.
She also expressed hope for what the Mascot Hall of Fame could mean for downtown businesses.
"It might bring in new people that usually wouldn't come to the area and we're closer to the Mascot Hall of Fame than some people are," Haro said.
Rich Banske and his wife, Patti, opened the Comfort Roast Coffee House & Cafe in October at 1423 119th St.
He said business has been good and even better since the store's kitchen opened in April.
Banske said the couple chose Whiting to be on the cusp of the growth of the city, mentioning both the lakefront and the hall of fame.
Banske said his store will take advantage of a new pop-up vendor program the city is offering for the first time.
Any Whiting or Robertsdale business can pay a small fee to set up a tent in six designated locations in Whiting Lakefront Park and at Whihala Beach to sell their goods.
Stahura said the tents will meet a need for those who don't want to walk the whole length of the park to reach the concession stand, and the program will also give businesses exposure to larger than normal crowds.
"It kind of adds a little ambiance to the park, too," Stahura said. "We didn't know how it would go initially, but we've already got three businesses, I believe, that booked the whole summer."
Stahura said a $25,000 grant program has been used to entice new businesses to the city and he also believes businesses have seen how active the city has been on the tourism side in its efforts to publicize the Mascot Hall of Fame, for which a grand opening will likely occur in March or April.
Exhibits are currently being built in the 25,000 square-foot hall that is located at the intersection of 119th and Front streets.
Stahura said the city is also starting to do target marketing, reaching out to businesses it wants to see come to Whiting.
"Right now, we're aggressively looking for a bike shop," Stahura said.