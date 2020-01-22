You are the owner of this article.
Businesses partner with Friends of Hospice for fashion show benefit
 LaToya Joyce, a registered nurse at Hospice of the Calumet Area, modeled at last year's style show benefit.

 Provided by Hospice of the Calumet Area

MUNSTER — The Friends of Hospice, the fundraising auxiliary for Hospice of the Calumet Area, is partnering with Towle Theater and Vanis Salon & Day Spa for the Friends & Fashion Style Show.

It's from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Patrician Banquets, 410 U.S. 30 in Schererville. It includes a wine and cheese reception sponsored by Johnson Bros. of Indiana and E&J Gallo Winery, boutique shopping, luncheon and a style show.

The style show is presented by Towle Theater's Jeff Casey and Kevin Bellamy and Limelight Entertainment. Pete Doherty of Doherty Images is donating his time to photograph the models and the event.

A special twist this year features authentic 50s fashions. The Towle Theater started its collection of 1950s fashion when it first produced "A Fabulous 50s Christmas" in 2003 and has been adding to the collection every year.

The nurses, staff, volunteers and boar members will model for the benefit. Vanis Salon & Day Spa is donating the makeup and hair styling.

Tickets are on sale through Jan. 29 and cost $40 a person or $400 to reserve a table of 10. Sponsorships are also available.

To buy tickets, go to HospiceFriendsAndFashion.eventbrite.com. For additional information, contact Sarah Hankins at 219-922-2732 or by email at shankins@hospicecalumet.org.

