Try 3 months for $3

Businesses, organizations and clubs that are interested in helping reduce hunger in Lake and Porter counties are participating in the Peanut Butter Challenge. The Co-Opvertising Entrepreneurs Network partnered with the NWI Food Bank to raise 30,000 jars of peanut butter. The goal of 30,00 jars will offset this line item budget expense of $30,000 annually. This money can be used to help other needs. They also accept alternatives such as sunflower seed butter, almond butter and sun butter for people with peanut butter allergies.

Visit www.cooppeanutbutterchallenge.com for more information on ways to help. This holiday season take the challenge, gather peanut butter, be a drop location and bring peanut butter to designated drop locations. The list of drop locations in Porter and Lake County are listed. There is a need for many more drop locations to reach this huge goal so that more hungry children can be fed. You may also contact Sharon Ton at stonrn@comcast.net with questions.

For information email Sharon Ton at stonrn@comcast.net

Drop-off locations:

RePurpose Place, 102 Beverly Drive, Chesterton

Hopkin's Ace Hardware, 125 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton

Boys & Girls Club, 521-W 1100 North, Chesterton

Uptown Cafe, 10641 Broadway, Crown Point

CarStar Liss Auto Body, 1020 E. Summit St., Crown Point

HealthLinc, 1313 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago

Health Diagnostics of NWI, 9003A Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

Malloy Etzler Lawhead, 9635 Saric Court, Highland

Calumet Harley Davidson, 10350 Calumet Ave., Munster

YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage

Boys & Girls Club, 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage

Centier Bank, 3220 Willowcreek Road, Portage

Brain Balance, 6674 U.S. 6, Portage

Hoosier Insurance, 2301 Cline Ave., Suite 109, Schererville

Midwest Insurance Center, 944 W. U.S. 30, Schererville

XCarLiss Auto Body, 2233 U.S. 41, Schererville

Wild Birds Unlimited, 138 U.S. 41, Schererville

Centier Bank, 1802 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso

Centier Bank, 2707 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso

Centier Bank, 150 W. Lincolnway, Suite 1003, Valparaiso

Healthlinc, 1001 N. Sturdy Road, Valparaiso

Healing Arts Center, 2307 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso

The Lyons Group, 1150 W. Lincolnway, Suite G8, Valparaiso

Uptown Cafe, 1400 Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.