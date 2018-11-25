Businesses, organizations and clubs that are interested in helping reduce hunger in Lake and Porter counties are participating in the Peanut Butter Challenge. The Co-Opvertising Entrepreneurs Network partnered with the NWI Food Bank to raise 30,000 jars of peanut butter. The goal of 30,00 jars will offset this line item budget expense of $30,000 annually. This money can be used to help other needs. They also accept alternatives such as sunflower seed butter, almond butter and sun butter for people with peanut butter allergies.
Visit www.cooppeanutbutterchallenge.com for more information on ways to help. This holiday season take the challenge, gather peanut butter, be a drop location and bring peanut butter to designated drop locations. The list of drop locations in Porter and Lake County are listed. There is a need for many more drop locations to reach this huge goal so that more hungry children can be fed. You may also contact Sharon Ton at stonrn@comcast.net with questions.
Drop-off locations:
RePurpose Place, 102 Beverly Drive, Chesterton
Hopkin's Ace Hardware, 125 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton
Boys & Girls Club, 521-W 1100 North, Chesterton
Uptown Cafe, 10641 Broadway, Crown Point
CarStar Liss Auto Body, 1020 E. Summit St., Crown Point
HealthLinc, 1313 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago
Health Diagnostics of NWI, 9003A Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Malloy Etzler Lawhead, 9635 Saric Court, Highland
Calumet Harley Davidson, 10350 Calumet Ave., Munster
YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Boys & Girls Club, 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage
Centier Bank, 3220 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Brain Balance, 6674 U.S. 6, Portage
Hoosier Insurance, 2301 Cline Ave., Suite 109, Schererville
Midwest Insurance Center, 944 W. U.S. 30, Schererville
XCarLiss Auto Body, 2233 U.S. 41, Schererville
Wild Birds Unlimited, 138 U.S. 41, Schererville
Centier Bank, 1802 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso
Centier Bank, 2707 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso
Centier Bank, 150 W. Lincolnway, Suite 1003, Valparaiso
Healthlinc, 1001 N. Sturdy Road, Valparaiso
Healing Arts Center, 2307 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso
The Lyons Group, 1150 W. Lincolnway, Suite G8, Valparaiso
Uptown Cafe, 1400 Lincolnway, Valparaiso