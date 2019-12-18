Santa Claus is coming to town
CROWN POINT — It's time to bust out your Santa suit. Hometown Happenings is hosting its annual Santa Run, Walk and Ride on Saturday.
The race isn't timed and kicks off at St. Mary's School, 405 E. Joliet St. The 5K run and 1-mile walk goes up and down Crown Point's Main Street, according to a news release.
Check in for the run starts at 8 a.m. and participants can visit with Santa Claus at 8:30 a.m.
The 5K begins at 9 a.m. There will be music by DJ Donnie and post-race snacks from Carriage Court and La Quesadilla Mexican Grill.
Runners and walkers can find ornaments along the route and win a prize, the release says.
Until Thursday, Dec. 19, adults can sign up for $20, kids for $15 and 3 and under are free. On the day of the event, it is $30 for all ages.
Calendar sale benefits 100 Club
MERRILLVILLE – The sale of a limited edition calendar featuring Merrillville firefighters will benefit the 100 Club of Lake and Porter counties.
The calendars are $10 each, and there are only 100 available, said Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, vice president of the 100 Club’s board of directors.
Calendars can be purchased at the clerk-treasurer’s office in Merrillville Town Hall, 7820 Broadway, and at the Merrillville fire station on 73rd Avenue, just west of Broadway.
The 100 Club was established to help provide financial assistance to families of Lake and Porter county first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Visit facebook.com/100clublakeporter for information about the organization.
Jingle bell run
CHESTERTON — Runners, grab your festive gear and Christmas cheer.
The ninth annual Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run is coming to town.
The run, which won't be timed, will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 24 at Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Ave., Chesterton.
Runners (or walkers) can choose to tackle one or two 5K loops.
The race is free with registration available on Christmas Eve morning starting at 7 a.m. However, organizers encourage participants to pre-register online.
Dogs are welcome, but should be kept on a leash and be friendly. Canines are not allowed in the winery, according to a release.
Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or new/unopened toiletries that will be donated to the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. One-hundred percent tax deductible monetary donations to the pantry also will be accepted — cash or check only. Those who want a receipt for their donation will be given one.
For more information, visit Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run on Facebook or email thomasalittle@comcast.net.