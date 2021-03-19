Calendar of events

Hammond hosts Easter Egg Hunt

HAMMOND — Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association (AVMRA) invite Hammond residents to bring children the annual Easter Egg Hunt March 28.

It's open to youngsters up to 12 years old. There is no charge to attend, and the hunt begins at noon sharp at Hessville Park, 173rd & Kennedy Avenue, inside the ball field. This year, a special needs section has been added.

Those attending are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and bring their own bags or baskets to fill with goodies. There will also be pictures with the Easter Bunny.

For more information, call Gina Seitz at (219) 614-7397.

Hammond holds Earth Day book drive

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr., Hammond Parks & Recreation are excited to partner with Discover Books for an Earth Day Book Drive.

Look for the blue bin at several locations throughout Hammond from April 19 through April 24. Help us support local business, recycle responsibly and keep books out of landfills and in the hands of readers.

Blue book bins will be available at the following locations: