HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Drama Department hosts A Morning with Santa & Friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Bishop Noll auditorium, 1519 Hoffman St. Enter Door C. Admission is $10 per family. There will be games, prizes, Christmas skits performed by the BNI Drama Department, and pictures with Santa Claus. For more information, email kjones@bishopnoll.org.
Christmas concert features seasonal sounds
HAMMOND — An annual tradition returns to the Bishop Noll auditorium this year when the Bishop Noll Band and Choir present their Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Attendees should enter Door C of the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. Concert goers will enjoy a night of listening and singing favorite Christmas season songs, concluding with a visit from Santa. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.
Spaghetti served today
HAMMOND —A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is from 3-5:30 p.m. today in the Bishop Noll cafeteria. Enter Door C at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. It costs $7 and is all you can eat. Students and senior citizens pay a reduced price of $5. Proceeds benefit the BNI Band Program. For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.
Open house covers plenty of ground
GARY —Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and the city of Gary invite the public to an open house from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 20 at Gary City Hall.
The newly constructed “One Stop Shop” will be unveiled. It's an effort to simplify the process in obtaining city permits and licenses, and in conducting financial transactions with the city.
“There was a need to streamline the process of doing business with the city,” said Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. “The “One Stop Shop” will allow visitors to City Hall to transact business in a single place. It will also break down barriers between city departments that were previously located on separate floors or different buildings. We invite the public to come out to see the new improvements at City Hall.”
First floor offices located on the west end of City Hall have been redesigned to house the new “One Stop Shop.” Renovations on the east end of the first floor will make space for city departments that have been temporarily relocated.
The open house will also unveil City Hall’s new green roof and renovations at the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center. Retiring city employees and those with 20 or more years of service will be recognized. The event will additionally serve as a meet and greet with Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson as she prepares to leave office.
Light displays that wow
CROWN POINT —Runners can enjoy some of Crown Point's best holiday light displays during Hometown Happenings Christmas Lights Run.
The 3-mile, non-timed run kicks off at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. 352 S. Main St.
Runners are encouraged to wear head lamps and lights/reflectors since it is a night run, according to a release.
The run is $15 for all ages until Dec. 17. Three and under are free. Shirts are an extra $15 and must be ordered by Dec. 15. On the day of the event, it is $25 for all ages, without a T-shirt.
Entry fee includes pizza and soft drinks.
Participants in the Santa Run, Walk and Ride can pick up their packet from 5-6 p.m.
A jolly run
It's time to bust out your Santa suit. Hometown Happenings is hosting its annual Santa Run, Walk and Ride on Dec. 21.
The race isn't timed and kicks off at St. Mary's School, 405 E. Joliet St. The 5K run and 1-mile walk goes up and down Crown Point's Main Street, according to a news release.
Check in for the run starts at 8 a.m. and participants can visit with Santa Claus at 8:30 a.m.
The 5K begins at 9 a.m. There will be music by DJ Donnie and post-race snacks from Carriage Court and La Quesadilla Mexican Grill.
Runners and walkers can find ornaments along the route and win a prize, the release says.
Until Dec. 19, adults can sign up for $20, kids for $15 and 3 and under are free. T-shirts are an extra $15 and should be ordered by Monday, Dec. 15. On the day of the event, it is $30 for all ages, without a T-shirt.