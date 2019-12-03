Hammond holiday parade steps off Saturday
HAMMOND — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the Hammond Holiday Parade Committee host the annual holiday parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade leaves from Gavit High School, 1670 175th St., heads east to Indianapolis Boulevard, turns north on Indianapolis Boulevard and ends at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.
The grand marshal this year is the cast from the Towle Theater's "Miracle on 34th Street." Those Funny Little People and area high school marching bands provide the entertainment. After the parade, join Santa and his elves for photos in the Community Room of the Sportsplex.
State Rep. Smith hosts Christmas dinner
GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, once again is hosting a Christmas Day dinner for anyone looking to share the holiday and a good meal.
His "Spirit of Christmas" dinner is set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Genesis Convention Center in downtown Gary.
The event primarily is for residents of Smith's House District 14, which includes Gary, Merrillville, Griffith, New Chicago, Lake Station and Hobart. Smith said anyone from Lake County, or anywhere, is welcome to attend.
Transportation is available for the free event. Call Smith at 219-887-2046 to schedule transportation, reserve a place for dinner, donate, volunteer or obtain additional information about the dinner.
Smith said the dinner is held in honor of two women who made a positive impact on his life: Rev. Julia E. Smith, his late mother; and Patricia Tillotson, a teacher.
Independent Cat Society plans open house
WESTVILLE —The Independent Cat Society hosts its holiday open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the shelter 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville.
There will be refreshments, a bake sale, raffles, cat toys, catnip and more.
Donations of canned cat food (Friskies pate, Fancy Feast), dry food, treats, paper plates, paper towels, laundry detergent, and other essential items are always appreciated. The kittens would also appreciate new toys for the holidays.
Hospice of the Calumet Area sponsors Cookie Walk
MUNSTER —Hospice of the Calumet Area will host its 21st Annual Cookie Walk at 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave. in Munster.
The cookie walk is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be open until the cookies are gone. Hundreds of volunteers bake thousands of homemade cookies and are sold weighed in cookie tins. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Calumet Area.