Calendar of events

St. Mary Medical Auxiliary needs volunteers
HOBART —The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary in Hobart is looking for volunteers.
The Auxiliary has been making a difference in the lives of individuals and in the health of the community for more than 60 years.
There is currently a special need for volunteers, 18 and older, in the gift shop, west information desk and transporting. All safety protocols are being observed and masks will be provided as needed.
For more information, contact the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011 for a one-on-one interview.
Guns and Hoses performs at Moose benefit
VALPARAISO —Guns and Hoses performs from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Valparaiso Moose Lodge, 108 Indiana Ave.
There's a $5 cover charge at the door for this fundraiser for the Moose, called Popcorn Party Anyway and free popcorn will be served.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed. For more information, call 219-462-2311.
Bingo's back at Valpo Moose Lodge
VALPARAISO — Bingo's back Monday nights at the Valparaiso Moose Lodge, 108 Indiana Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be played every Monday except for Labor Day.
Social distancing will be observed. Guests must wear a mask to enter the building. They are not required when guests are seated but must be used to use the restroom.
Boys & Girls Club holds volleyball registration
CHESTERTON — Duneland Boys & Girls Club is currently taking sign-ups for the Duneland Club Volleyball Leagues.
The leagues are open to all youth grades 2 through 9. Registration is currently open and runs through Sept. 4 with $50 fee. Late registration will run the following week for $55. All participants must have an active Club membership, and membership assistance is available to those who qualify.
The Volleyball Leagues will run from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14. Prior to the start of the season, a coaches’ meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and mandatory skills tests will be held on Sept. 8 for the Biddy League (grades 2 - 4), on Sept. 9 for Junior League (grades 5 – 6) , and on Sept. 10 for Senior League (grades 7 – 9). Each skills session will take place at 6 p.m.
Practices will be held for Biddy on Tuesday nights, Junior on Wednesday nights, and Senior on Thursday nights, each from either 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. or 7 – 8. Games will be held each Saturday.
Contact Duneland Program Director Chris Geiger or League Coordinator Natalie Lotz at 219-926-9770 for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!