Calendar of events

Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be played every Monday except for Labor Day.

Social distancing will be observed. Guests must wear a mask to enter the building. They are not required when guests are seated but must be used to use the restroom.

Boys & Girls Club holds volleyball registration

CHESTERTON — Duneland Boys & Girls Club is currently taking sign-ups for the Duneland Club Volleyball Leagues.

The leagues are open to all youth grades 2 through 9. Registration is currently open and runs through Sept. 4 with $50 fee. Late registration will run the following week for $55. All participants must have an active Club membership, and membership assistance is available to those who qualify.

The Volleyball Leagues will run from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14. Prior to the start of the season, a coaches’ meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and mandatory skills tests will be held on Sept. 8 for the Biddy League (grades 2 - 4), on Sept. 9 for Junior League (grades 5 – 6) , and on Sept. 10 for Senior League (grades 7 – 9). Each skills session will take place at 6 p.m.