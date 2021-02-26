Calendar of events

St. Paul's holds open house

MUNSTER —St. Paul's Lutheran School, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, hosts an open house from 1-3 p.m. March 14.

St. Paul's is a state and national certified school providing education for children from preschool through 8th grade. This is an opportunity to tour the school, speak with teachers, and learn what St. Paul's has to offer.

For more information, please visit www.stplmunster.com or call (219) 836-6270.

Fish/chicken fry benefits Wheeler High Softball

VALPARAISO — Wheeler High School Softball serves its second fish and chicken fry of the season from 3:30-7 p.m. March 5 at Wheeler High School, 587 W 300 N, Valparaiso, Indiana.

All orders are take out only. Orders will be taken at the high school's cafeteria overhang.

Cost is $12, $11 for seniors and includes fish only, chicken only or a combination of both. The meal includes corn, mashed potatoes, roll, butter, ranch, bbq and tartar sauce. Dessert is included.

All proceeds benefit Wheeler High School Softball.

