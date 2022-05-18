Calendar of events

Griffith police host Crime Watch meeting

GRIFFITH — The Griffith Police Department hold a special Crime Watch meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Banquet event space at 101 S. Broad St.

Complimentary appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

Guest speakers are Lake County Judge Alexsandra Dimitrijevic and Magistrate David Urbanski, who will speak about criminal and civil courts and answer questions about the criminal justice system.

The newly appointed members of the Griffith Police Department's administration and the newest police officers will be there to introduce themselves.

The meeting will also feature a discussion of crime statistics, citizens concerns and best practices to remain safe. All who attend will be entered into a drawing for a gift card.

Munster Garden Club holds plant sale

MUNSTER — The Munster Garden Club holds its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 1101 Oriole Drive in Munster.

A wide variety of plants will be available from rare to native. Plants are from the gardens of club members so they have already been proven to grow successfully in the area.

Items for sale include flowers, plants, grasses, pots, tool and yard art.

K of C sponsors murder mystery dinner

VALPARAISO —The Knights of Columbus Council 12149 hosts a murder mystery dinner May 21 at Our Lady of Sorrow Parish Hall located at 356 W 700 N Valparaiso.

Doors open at 5 p.m. A pork chop dinner will be served. The murder mystery plan will be performed throughout dinner and after. It's a BYOB arrangement and costs $25 per person.

The murder takes place at a 1950s Sock Hop Class Reunion. Rock, the classes Rock and Roll super star, has stepped on and betrayed one too many of his classmates, and he must die.

The hall will be set up with tables seating 7 but only 6 will be reserved for the dinners, as each of the suspects will go from table to table dropping clues and being questioned by the guests.

The audience will be actively involved in solving the murder.

The KOC is hosting the event to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees, specifically to buy baby formula and diapers.

For more information or to make reservations, contact Bill Parnell at bp120741@comcast.net, or 219-962-8828.

Portage Chamber tees up golf outing

PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce hosts its 39th annual Spring Swing golf outing on June 17 at River Point Country Club, 6700 Country Club Road, Hobart.

The chamber outing, sponsored by Porter Regional Hospital, is open to Portage Chamber bembers as well as the public.

The outing starts with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. There's a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and lunch on the turn.

Awards and dinner are at 3 p.m., provided by River Point Country Club.

Early registration ends May 20. Cost is $135 per person; $500 for a foursome. After than, the cost is $145 per person and $550 for a foursome.

The cost includes green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, a continental breakfast, lunch and 3 drink tickets and dinner.

Prizes include 1st, 2nd, 3rd place teams in each flight, clostest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

Hole in One wins two new vehicles sponsored by Castle Subaru and Castle Jeep Ram

Hole sponsorships are still available for $150. Interested participants can go to the Portage Chamber Website at www.portageinchamber.com to register or e-mail info@portageinchamber.com or call 219-762-3300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.