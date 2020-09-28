Calendar of events

Crown Point toasts Oktoberfest with festival
CROWN POINT — Crown Point's 13th annual Oktoberfest from 3-10 p.m. Saturday at the Franciscan Health Pavilion and Amphitheater at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point.
The all-ages event will include food, beer and beverages, along with live music.
At 4 p.m., there will be an applesauce and pie eating contest, with a bean bag tournament to follow at 6 p.m. Registration for each event will be available on site.
Live entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Chad Clifford. Keith Johnson & Triple Dose will hit the stage from 6-7:30 p.m. and Nawty, the headlining act, will perform from 8-10 p.m.
Munster hosts trunk or treat Saturday
MUNSTER —Munster hosts trunk-or-treat from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.
Participants can drive through the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or can walk through the event from 12:30-2 p.m. A costume contest also will be held at 2 p.m. at the main entrance of Town Hall. Prize categories include 10 and younger, teens 11-18, adult, coronavirus, family and unique costumes, as well as best vendor vehicle. For more information, call 219-836-7275.
Church offers free community movie night
WESTVILLE — Westville United Methodist Church, in partnership with Jimmy's Grub & Pub, hosts an outdoor movie night at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The movie will be moved indoor in the event of rain.
The church is at 154 Main St.
South Haven Lions host golf outing
SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Lions Club will host is scramble golf outing Oct. 10 at Duck Creek Golf Course, 638 N. 700 W., Hobart.
Check in is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team. An $80 deposit is required to hold a spot.
Hole sponsorships are $50.
Food and beverages will be provided. Raffles and door prizes will also be available.
All proceeds go to the South Haven Lions Club's programs.The club, founded in 1965, provides funding to Gabriel's Horn Homeless Shelter, Family Promise and Rebuilding Together. They also provide scholarships to two Portage High School seniors each year and hold a Christmas Project which provides Christmas presents and food baskets to families in need in the community.
For more information on the golf outing, contact Ken Laviolette at 219-741-4915 or KDLCSL89@hotmail.com or Randy Greer at 219-728-8432 or lionrandy@yahoo.com
Jimmy Sarr Band appears in free outdoor concert
CROWN POINT — The Jimmy Sarr Band appears in a free outdoor concert Saturday at the Gary Sportsmen Club, 10101 Madison St., Crown Point.
Gates open at 4 p.m.; the concert is at 6. Guests are asked to bring chairs. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
No coolers are allowed. Beer, wine, cocktails and food will be available for purchase.
For more information, call the club at 219-662-5822
Portage Parks Department hosts Harvest Festival
PORTAGE — The Portage Park Department holds its Harvest Festival from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Founders Square, 6300 South Founders Square.
This pop-up festival is an extension of the department's Market on the Square. Pony rides, food vendors, crafters and a beer garden will be available all day.
The entertainment line-up will include Dan Reisen from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Kris/DJ from Stop.drop.rewind from 1.-2:30 p.m.; Strings Beyond Description from 3-4:30 p.m. and Ally Christian from 5-6:30 p.m.
For more information, call the parks department at 219-762-1675 or visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/PortageParks
Faith and Blue Weekend on tap Oct. 11
VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department and Valley Baptist Church host a Faith and Blue Weekend from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church, 255 Rigg Road.
Local law enforcement officers and the community will come together for a weekend of resolution and reconciliation.
The free event includes food, inflatables, horseback riding, volleyball and face painting. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.
Rain date is Oct. 18
