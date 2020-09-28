Calendar of events

Church offers free community movie night

WESTVILLE — Westville United Methodist Church, in partnership with Jimmy's Grub & Pub, hosts an outdoor movie night at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The movie will be moved indoor in the event of rain.

The church is at 154 Main St.

South Haven Lions host golf outing

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Lions Club will host is scramble golf outing Oct. 10 at Duck Creek Golf Course, 638 N. 700 W., Hobart.

Check in is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team. An $80 deposit is required to hold a spot.

Hole sponsorships are $50.

Food and beverages will be provided. Raffles and door prizes will also be available.