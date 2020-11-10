 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar of events
urgent

Calendar of events

{{featured_button_text}}

Pandemic puts different spin on spaghetti supper

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School hosts its 59th annual Spaghetti Supper at 6 p.m. tonight, but with a different spin.

Because of the pandemic, the popular spaghetti supper will be observed virtually. 

The community is encouraged to go to the school’s website, stmarycp.org/school.  There, visitors will find a YouTube link conveniently located and easy to find on the front page. The video presentation is full of spaghetti supper photos and stories from throughout the years.

And in keeping with the spirit of the experience, families are encouraged to make their own spaghetti dinner and watch the 30-minute video.

"We hope the entire community will tune in to our virtual event this year and we pray that we will see everyone in-person at our 60th Spaghetti Supper on Nov. 10, 2021!” said principal Tom Ruiz.

Fundraiser helps defray medical bills

CROWN POINT — A benefit is planed from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Gary Sportsmen Club to help defray the medical bills for Region residents Jeff and Vicki Pahnke.

Tickets are $20 a person and include admission and food. There will be raffles and live entertainment by Jimmy Sarr and Justin Sumler.

The Sportsmen Club is at 10101 Madison St., Crown Point. For more information, contact Doug Molchan at 219-746-7017 or Julie Ziese at 219-746-2827. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Schererville's Adam Biella

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts