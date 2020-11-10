Calendar of events

Pandemic puts different spin on spaghetti supper
CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School hosts its 59th annual Spaghetti Supper at 6 p.m. tonight, but with a different spin.
Because of the pandemic, the popular spaghetti supper will be observed virtually.
The community is encouraged to go to the school’s website, stmarycp.org/school. There, visitors will find a YouTube link conveniently located and easy to find on the front page. The video presentation is full of spaghetti supper photos and stories from throughout the years.
And in keeping with the spirit of the experience, families are encouraged to make their own spaghetti dinner and watch the 30-minute video.
"We hope the entire community will tune in to our virtual event this year and we pray that we will see everyone in-person at our 60th Spaghetti Supper on Nov. 10, 2021!” said principal Tom Ruiz.
Fundraiser helps defray medical bills
CROWN POINT — A benefit is planed from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Gary Sportsmen Club to help defray the medical bills for Region residents Jeff and Vicki Pahnke.
Tickets are $20 a person and include admission and food. There will be raffles and live entertainment by Jimmy Sarr and Justin Sumler.
The Sportsmen Club is at 10101 Madison St., Crown Point. For more information, contact Doug Molchan at 219-746-7017 or Julie Ziese at 219-746-2827.
