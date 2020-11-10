Calendar of events

Pandemic puts different spin on spaghetti supper

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School hosts its 59th annual Spaghetti Supper at 6 p.m. tonight, but with a different spin.

Because of the pandemic, the popular spaghetti supper will be observed virtually.

The community is encouraged to go to the school’s website, stmarycp.org/school. There, visitors will find a YouTube link conveniently located and easy to find on the front page. The video presentation is full of spaghetti supper photos and stories from throughout the years.

And in keeping with the spirit of the experience, families are encouraged to make their own spaghetti dinner and watch the 30-minute video.

"We hope the entire community will tune in to our virtual event this year and we pray that we will see everyone in-person at our 60th Spaghetti Supper on Nov. 10, 2021!” said principal Tom Ruiz.