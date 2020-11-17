Calendar of events

Bishop Noll hosts virtual open house
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute will host a virtual open house for prospective students and their families beginning at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Families should register by visiting bishopnoll.org and clicking on the "Virtual Open House" link or may contact Director of Admissions Jeff Stur at jstur@bishop noll.org.
The virtual open house will allow prospective students to hear presentations from staff members regarding everything the Catholic school in Hammond has to offer. Discussions will include curriculum and technological resources provided to all students, including a state-of-the-art STREAM Lab and Innovation Center that was recently recognized as one of the top 12 high caliber STEM facilities in the nation. A variety of fun and engaging extra-curricular activities will also be discussed.
Attendees will also learn how Bishop Noll continues to maintain a A-rating by educating students in mind, body, and soul. The open house will include information about the admissions process, scholarships, and financial aid opportunities available to students.
Hammond flips the switch on the holidays
HAMMOND — Hammond's 2020 tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season is at 6 p.m Nov. 27 in front of Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Ave.
There will be a special performance by the Calumet College of St. Joseph Dance Team and The Hammond Academy of Performing Arts Singers. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served while supplies last. Those planning on attending in person are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The event will also be aired on Facebook Live for those who cannot join in person. Call 219-853-6301 or 219-853-6378 if you have any questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!