WHITING — From a fuzzy neon green dragon to a crown-wearing lion, Whiting's Mascot Hall of Fame is filled with whimsical characters. However, only a mere mile away, Calumet College of St. Joseph's mascot throne sits empty.
On Tuesday, the city announced its partnership with the college in creating a new mascot, which will debut this spring.
The college's president, Amy McCormack, and faculty are working with the David Raymond Entertainment Group, of West Grove, Pennsylvania, to design the new “Crimson Wave” character.
“It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the city of Whiting and Mascot Hall of Fame to develop and launch the new mascot for Calumet College of St. Joseph,” McCormack said in a press release. “The process has brought energy and excitement to the college, and I think it will bring great energy and spirit to the community to have a local college mascot.”
In 1999, the Calumet College of St. Joseph had a mascot named “The Surfer Dude,” who was discontinued shortly after his inception. The college has since grown to having 18 men's and woman's athletic teams, and faculty are searching for a new representative on the courts and fields.
“Since meeting with MHOF founder David Raymond in September of 2018, we have held a number of meetings and had focus groups to gather our thoughts and ideas concerning our new mascot,” Linda Gajewski, CCSJ director of communications and public relations, said in a press release. “We want he or she to represent the essence of CCSJ, and we are excited with what the committee has developed.”
The college assembled a group of 12 administrators, faculty, staff and students to lead the mascot committee. An open forum allowed students to discuss their vision and input for a new collegiate character, according to the news release.
“The Crimson Wave mascot will provide a service to our community and a resource to the Mascot Hall of Fame,” McCormack said. “Mayor Stahura’s vision is now a reality and a view from my window at Calumet College. Engaging in the creative process with our college family and the City of Whiting and Mascot Hall of Fame partners has been a great experience.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
