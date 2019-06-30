{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old man was stabbed near his Calumet Township home Saturday night and later died at the hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Lee Nedreau Jr. was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary. The stabbing occurred in the 1330 block of East Elm Street in Calumet Township, according to the coroner's report.

Agencies assisting the coroner's office in the homicide are the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Neither agency was available to provide more information Sunday evening.

Check back on nwi.com for updates.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+124 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
4
5
5

Tags

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.