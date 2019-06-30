CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old man was stabbed near his Calumet Township home Saturday night and later died at the hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Lee Nedreau Jr. was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary. The stabbing occurred in the 1330 block of East Elm Street in Calumet Township, according to the coroner's report.
Agencies assisting the coroner's office in the homicide are the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Neither agency was available to provide more information Sunday evening.
