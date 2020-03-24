You are the owner of this article.
Calumet Township office further reduces hours amid COVID-19 outbreak
CALUMET TWP. — The Calumet Township Trustee's Office is further restricting its office hours to protect its employees, vendors, and customers amid the outbreak of COVID-19 locally and nationally. 

Effective Wednesday, the office at 610 Connecticut St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Until further notice, customer and vendor interactions will be over the phone rather than in-person, the township office said. 

The township office provides assistance to low-income individuals for housing, utilities, fuel, food, transportation, funeral burials, medical expenses and more.

All regular and scheduled activities at the Multi-Purpose Center, 1900 W. 41st. Ave., in Gary, have been canceled. New events will not be booked until further notice, the office stated. 

Trustee Kimberly Robinson can be reached at 219-718-2301. Erica Rios, a social worker with the Griffith Police Department, is handling referrals through the Calumet Township community. 

Rios can be reached at 219-924-7503 ext. 300. 

