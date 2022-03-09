Calumet Township trustee defends herself from challenger’s cricitisms

CALUMET TWP. — An opponent of Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly K. Robinson is calling on her to resign public office.

Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington, who is trying to unseat Robinson as trustee in the May 3 primary, claims Robinson is using politically motivated coercion to advance her reelection this year.

Washington attacked Robinson in the wake of an out-of-court settlement of a civil rights suit by Marsha Moore, a former township manager, who had claimed she was fired for political reasons.

Washington said Moore’s claims and documents in the case present a disturbing look at the trustee’s official practices.

Robinson answered this week. “I’m not resigning. I’m going to win four more years,” she said.

She said Washington is only making these accusations now to advance his own campaign for trustee.

Robinson said she has done nothing wrong, and Moore herself now has agreed to abandon her claims of political coercion under the terms of an out-of-court settlement to be finalized this week.

Moore claimed Robinson targeted her for supporting Robinson’s 2014 political opponent, former Trustee Mary Elgin. Robinson has denied that, stating she didn’t know Moore’s political views.

Robinson defeated Elgin in that year’s Democratic primary election and terminated Moore's employment two years later.

Robinson explained Moore was among several township employees she was required to lay off in 2016 to comply with a state mandate to cut the office’s spending in the face of shrinking tax revenues.

Washington said Moore had 26 years of office seniority and shouldn’t have been laid off.

Washington said he will demand Robinson disclose the settlement’s now secret terms at a future meeting of the township board because any cash settlement Moore received is public money for which Robinson should be publicly accountable.

Washington said he has seen disturbing statements by Robinson in a copy of a deposition Robinson gave two years ago to Moore’s attorney — in which an attorney asked whether Robinson’s birthday is celebrated by township employees at the trustee’s office.

Robinson replied, “There has been, yes.”

Robinson is then asked, “Isn’t it true that the employees donate money toward a birthday gift for you?”

Robinson replied, “If they do, yes. It is a consideration I ask of them.”

Washington said those quotations suggest Robinson was coercing township employees to give her money — much like former Township Trustee Mary Elgin did under her prior administration.

Robinson said she knows that Elgin was convicted of public corruption for extorting campaign money from township employees and that federal authorities are vigilant to stop future public corruption.

Robinson said this week she has been asking for political donations around her birthday since she started in public office as a Gary city councilwoman. She said no one, including employees, is required to donate money to her campaign.

Washington said he is also critical of Robinson using public township money to buy township employees T-shirts and sweaters imprinted with Robinson’s name and in Robinson’s campaign colors.

Robinson said she does provide uniform clothing for her employees imprinted with the trustee’s office and name to make her office staff look professional.

She said the uniforms have no campaign message on them.

