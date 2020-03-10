You are the owner of this article.
Can you identify this man? Lake Station police seek public's help
Can you identify this man? Lake Station police seek public's help

88416939_2631586193721817_5916368182393700352_n.jpg

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be a person of interest in an undisclosed incident. 

 Provided

LAKE STATION — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an undisclosed incident. 

Investigators say the incident occurred during early Monday morning in the 3300 block of Iowa Street and surrounding areas in Lake Station.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of this person to contact Cpl. Luke Shaw at lshaw@lakestation-in.gov or Detective Daniel Perryman at 219-850-1354.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

