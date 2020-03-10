Can you identify this man? Lake Station police seek public's help

LAKE STATION — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an undisclosed incident.
Investigators say the incident occurred during early Monday morning in the 3300 block of Iowa Street and surrounding areas in Lake Station.
Police ask anyone with information on the identity of this person to contact Cpl. Luke Shaw at lshaw@lakestation-in.gov or Detective Daniel Perryman at 219-850-1354.
Lauren Cross
North Lake County Reporter
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.
