Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to impact air quality across Northwest Indiana resulting in the state calling for precautions to continues through Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting another statewide Air Quality Action Day.

"Particulates are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range (Orange)," IDEM said.

"(Particulate matter) PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled," IDEM said. "Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure."

"Sensitive Groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions."

IDEM encourages area residents to carpool or use public transportation, avoid using drive-through windows and combine errands into one trip, turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time, avoid using gas-powered equipment, conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting, and use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors.

"Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning," according to IDEM.

To learn more about PM2.5 or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.