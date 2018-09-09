MUNSTER — Cancer Resource Centre, 926 Ridge Road, offers free education programs and support groups for those with a cancer diagnosis and their caregivers.
Call 219-836-3349 or visit cancerresourcecentre.com for more information.
Among the programs offered are:
Yoga, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Breathe and stretch your body and mind. Yoga classes are therapeutic as well as restorative. Each class will conclude with a relaxation segment to enhance overall well-being and peace. A prescription is required.
Reiki/Reflexology, 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. Reiki complements all other healing arts. Reflexology is the practice of treating the whole body by touching the feet and sometimes the palms. Together they become a valuable therapy. A prescription is required.
Walking club, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. Fun and easy way to build physical activity into your lifestyle. Enjoy the benefits of social support, stress relief and renewed energy. Will accommodate all levels of walkers. A prescription from your physician is required.
Sound Healing, 11 a.m. to noon Monday. The pure sounds of the crystal bowls will wash away stress and still the mind. Wear looser clothing; bring a blanket and pillow for comfort. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. For all survivors who have a breast cancer diagnosis to come together to share experiences and concerns.
Wellness Support Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Provides an opportunity to share feelings, receive support and learn ways to cope with the experience of having cancer.
Reiki, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Reiki is a technique for stress reduction and relaxation that promotes healing. Many will experience beneficial effects that includes strengthening well-being, sense of peace and spiritual connectedness. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Lung Cancer Support Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. For all survivors who have a lung cancer diagnosis.
Chi Gong, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Learn this ancient healing art of breath, movement, non-movement and meditation. You will be led through a one-hour session of warmups, positions and focused movements. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Chair Yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Designed for those who have difficulty with the regular yoga environment. You may sit or use a chair for balance. Kriya is a holistic, therapeutic, whole body experience; it works to calm the nervous system; strengthens and quiets the mind and body. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Knit One, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Knitting and crocheting squares, scarves, or blankets. Any skill level is welcome. Supplies are provided or bring your own.
Laughter Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Fun, easy-to-learn exercises with simple breathing with strengthens the body and leads to positive feelings and improves interpersonal skills.
Tai Chi, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. The art of Tai Chi is considered “meditation in motion.” Classes emphasize balance, posture, breathing techniques, concentration and complete relaxation. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.