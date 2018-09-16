MUNSTER — Cancer Resource Centre, 926 Ridge Road, offers free education programs and support groups for those with a cancer diagnosis and their caregivers.
Call 219-836-3349 or visit cancerresourcecentre.com for more information.
Among the programs offered are:
Yoga, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Breathe and stretch your body and mind. Yoga classes are therapeutic as well as restorative. Each class will conclude with a relaxation segment to enhance overall well-being and peace. A prescription is required.
Walking club, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. Fun and easy way to build physical activity into your lifestyle. Enjoy the benefits of social support, stress relief and renewed energy. Will accommodate all levels of walkers. A prescription from your physician is required.
Music Wellness, 3 to 4 p.m. Monday. A therapeutic music program that can lead to decreased stress, pain, anxiety level and enhance relaxation.
Drumming, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. Empowerment drumming is enjoyable, physically, mentally and emotionally rewarding. It reduces stress, increase energy and over-all well-being. It is accessible to everyone and no previous music experience required. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Blood Cancer Support, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This group is designed for those with a diagnosis of leukemia, Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma or multiple myeloma and their adult caregivers. Offered in conjunction with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Wellness Support Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Provides an opportunity to share feelings, receive support and learn ways to cope with the experience of having cancer.
Chair Massage, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Massage will physically relax the body, reduce mental stress, anxiety and may promote better sleep. Administered by Certified Massage Therapists.
Healing Touch, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Healing Touch uses hands-on and energy-based techniques to balance and align the human energy field. Body, mind, emotion and spirit are touched through this therapeutic process.
Meet the Experts: Pre-Pectoral Surgery One, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. Discuss latest techniques on pre-pectoral (above the muscle) breast reconstruction surgery.
Chi Gong, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Learn this ancient healing art of breath, movement, non-movement and meditation. You will be led through a one-hour session of warmups, positions and focused movements. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Chair Yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Designed for those who have difficulty with the regular yoga environment. You may sit or use a chair for balance. Kriya is a holistic, therapeutic, whole body experience; it works to calm the nervous system; strengthens and quiets the mind and body. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Tai Chi, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. The art of Tai Chi is considered “meditation in motion.” Classes emphasize balance, posture, breathing techniques, concentration and complete relaxation. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Post-Op Essentials, 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Discuss relaxation techniques to increase energy and focus, relieve aches and pain and boost motivation and productivity.