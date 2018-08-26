MUNSTER — Cancer Resource Centre, 926 Ridge Road, offers free education programs and support groups for those with a cancer diagnosis and their caregivers.
Call 219-836-3349 or visit www.cancerresourcecentre.com for more information.
Among the programs offered are:
Yoga, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Breathe and stretch your body and mind. Yoga classes are therapeutic as well as restorative. Each class will conclude with a relaxation segment to enhance overall well-being and peace. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Walking club, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. Fun and easy way to build physical activity into your lifestyle. Enjoy the benefits of social support, stress relief and renewed energy. Will accommodate all levels of walkers. A prescription from your physician is required.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. For all survivors who have a breast cancer diagnosis to come together to share experiences and concerns
Wellness Support Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Provides an opportunity to share feelings, receive support and learn ways to cope with the experience of having cancer.
Reiki/Reflexology, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Reiki complements all other healing arts. Reflexology is the practice of treating the whole body by touching the feet and sometimes the palms. Together they become a valuable therapy. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending
Chi Gong, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Learn this ancient healing art of breath, movement, non-movement and meditation. You will be led through a one-hour session of warmups, positions and focused movements. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Chair Yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Designed for those who have difficulty with the regular yoga environment. You may sit or use a chair for balance. Kriya is a holistic, therapeutic, whole body experience; it works to calm the nervous system; strengthens and quiets the mind and body. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.
Tai Chi, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. The art of Tai Chi is considered “meditation in motion”. Classes emphasize balance, posture, breathing techniques, concentration and complete relaxation. A prescription from your physician is required prior to attending.