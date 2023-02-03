CROWN POINT — This time of year, the normally quiet hallway outside the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration office becomes very popular.

"This is the place to be," Calumet Township Assessor Cozey Weatherspoon remarked as he watched new names fill the candidate lists posted on the wall.

On Friday, just an hour before the noon filing deadline, a crowd of people intently inspected each candidate list. It appears that Lake County will see a number of competitive primary races this spring, particularly in East Chicago, Gary, Hammond and St. John.

Attorney John Cantrell said he was there to see the lists and maybe even convince a few people to run.

"This is chess to me," Cantrell said, characterizing the crowd of onlookers as "nosy people, incumbents and candidates."

All eyes were on Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections, as she waded through the crowd to add even more names.

"One minute!" Fajman shouted, warning attendees of the looming deadline.

Weatherspoon, who represented the 2nd District on the Gary Common Council until he began his role as township assessor in January, said the large number of candidates running in Gary should make for "an interesting election."

Gary's mayor, Democrat Jerome Prince, announced at the start of January that he would be seeking a second term. Prince will be challenged by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and Danien J. Walls. Republican Andrew Delano has also filed to run for mayor of Gary.

Seven Democrats have filed to run for the three at-large seats on the Gary Common Council, seven Democrats are running to represent the 2nd District, six are running to represent the 1st District and five are running to represent the 3rd District.

Similarly in East Chicago, four Democrats are running for city clerk, nine Democrats are running for the three at-large Common Council seats, and four Democrats are running to represent the 6th District. Mayor Anthony Copeland is being challenged by fellow Democrat Adrian Santos. Republicans Arthur Santos Sr. and Travis Adonis Francis have also filed to run for mayor.

However, redistricting issues have added a layer of uncertainty to the Gary and East Chicago elections.

Both cities are facing lawsuits because the Common Councils failed to meet the Dec. 31 redistricting deadline. Legislative district maps must be updated after every census to ensure that district populations remain equal.

The East Chicago council drafted new district boundaries, but the mayor attempted to kill the map through a so-called pocket veto by refusing to act on it for 10 days. The council overrode his veto on Jan. 11, more than a week after the deadline. Copeland filed a lawsuit with the Lake Superior Court, asking that the spring election be run under the old district map.

The Gary Common Council never even approved a new legislative map. At the end of January, a resident filed a federal lawsuit asking the court to stay any elections until Gary's maps are redrawn.

If Gary and East Chicago's maps are ultimately changed, candidates may no longer live in the districts they hope to represent, precincts might be split, and residents may be moved to different districts.

"Once February 23rd hits, we are programming our ballots," Fajman explained. "Any changes after that deadline really affects the whole election."

Familiar faces

The St. John Town Council appears to be shaking things up a bit. The entirely-Republican candidate list features a number of familiar faces: At-large representatives Wayne Pondinas and Mike Aurelio will be challenged by Mike Bouvat, former president of the of the town's disbanded park board; Billy Manousopoulos, who unsuccessfully ran against Ward 3 incumbent Gerald Swets in the November general election; Michael Schilling, the Ward 2 representative; and Theresa Birlson. Former Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, who was unseated by Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, in the Republican primary, is running unopposed for the Ward 2 seat.

Though longtime Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. already filed for reelection, he stopped by the Lake County Board of Elections office to see the new candidates. Six people have filed for the Hammond Common Council's three at-large seats, but only two other council seats will be challenged during the primary. Democrat Alfonso Salinas filed to run against District 2 Councilman Pedro "Pete" Torres, and local environmentalist Ken Rosek is running against incumbent Democrat Scott Rakos.

McDermott is running unopposed.

"Hammond's (race is) boring, but I like boring. Boring's good," McDermott said as he examined the candidate list.

The Crown Point primary isn't likely to be very competitive, either.

Mayor Pete Land is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination, although Shirlene C. Olson has filed to run as a Republican. Republicans Scott Evorik and Jay Murphy and Democrat Zack Bryan are running for the Common Council's two at-large seats, while Republicans Joe Sanders and Matt Lake are running to represent the 5th District.

"We'll see what happens," said Hammond Common Councilman Dave Woerpel, D-5. "I've been doing this a long time, and I know a lot can change between now and the election."

PHOTOS: Candidates rush to get on the spring 2023 ballot