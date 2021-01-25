Candidates selected for Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year

Unlike previous years, the 2021 Youth of the Year will be held virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests will be able to participate in the same high-impact experience this event offers, but in the comfort of their own homes.

“This event gives our guests an inside look at our Club and how they really impact the life of a child in an extremely positive way. Our Youth of the Year candidates put a lot of time and effort to be part of this competition, and they build deep friendships with one another along the way,” president and CEO Ryan Smiley said.

“While we have some seasoned candidates returning, we also have four new candidates who our guests will be able to meet and learn more about through our virtual event.”

This year’s event will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. There is no fee to attend and guests can register online by visiting youthoftheyear.givesmart.com.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available. For more information on this year’s Youth of the Year event, please visit bgcgreaternwi.org or call Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana at 219-764-2582.

