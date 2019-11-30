HAMMOND — The eastbound entrance ramp to I-80/94 from Indianapolis Boulevard was shut down for over two hours Friday evening as crews recovered a tipped-over car carrier trailer, according to Indiana State Police.
Police first responded to a call at around 7:29 p.m. when a car carrier trailer with three vehicles disconnected from a pickup truck leaving northbound Indianapolis Boulevard for the Borman Expressway. The trailer traveled to the shoulder and fell on its side, Cpl. Eric Rot said.
The ramp was shut down at 8:41 p.m. so crews could recover the trailer. Double T Towing brought in a heavy wrecker to lift the trailer back up. The ramp was reopened at 11:03 p.m., Cpl. Rot said.
The trailer was transported to Double T's yard in Griffith where an inspection was conducted. The trailer disconnected for unknown reasons and there were no injuries or collisions, Cpl. Rot said.