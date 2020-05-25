You are the owner of this article.
Car crashes into Dairy Belle ice cream parlor; drive-thru blocked
Car crashes into Dairy Belle ice cream parlor; drive-thru blocked

HAMMOND —  A two-car collision led to a driver crashing into Dairy Belle, an old-school ice cream parlor that dishes up unique soft serve and sundaes. 

Around 2 p.m., two vehicles — one headed south on Calumet Avenue and another turning west on 171st Street — collided when the traffic signal turned, said Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg. 

The cars collided at the intersection of Calumet and 171st, with the southbound vehicle veering off the road into Dairy Belle, striking a third vehicle in the drive-thru, Kellogg said. 

Part of Dairy Belle's awning fell on to one of the cars; there also is a large hole in the side of the building, with poles and pieces of cement scattered on the ground. 

Part of a window also appears to be missing. 

One driver was injured from the falling debris, but refused treatment, Kellogg said. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the crash, he added. 

Around 3:40 p.m., the drive-thru at Dairy Belle was blocked off with people working to repair the damages. 

A phone call to the shop was not answered.

