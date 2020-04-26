Car crashes into home after traffic accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — A two-vehicle collision sent one car into a home's facade late Saturday in the 900 block of Conkey Street, eyewitnesses said.

Hammond Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of Conkey Street and Rhode Avenue around 9 p.m. A silver Dodge minivan and a Black Dodge Avenger were involved. The Avenger was the vehicle that crashed into the home, eyewitnesses said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the accident.

Check back at nwi.com for more details as they become available.

