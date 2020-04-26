You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Car crashes into home after traffic accident
alert urgent

Car crashes into home after traffic accident

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A two-vehicle collision sent one car into a home's facade late Saturday in the 900 block of Conkey Street, eyewitnesses said.

Hammond Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene at the intersection of Conkey Street and Rhode Avenue around 9 p.m. A silver Dodge minivan and a Black Dodge Avenger were involved. The Avenger was the vehicle that crashed into the home, eyewitnesses said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the accident.

Check back at nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts