Car enthusiasts run Cobe Cup course

“It’s a lot of fun,” Vanderaa said. “It’s busy,” with the clutch, brake and stick shift demanding attention. “You’re doing stuff all the time.”

“You have to be one with the engine. You have to feel it. You have to feel what your car wants to do and what you want it to do,” said Paul Myers, of East Chicago’s Marktown neighborhood.

Roger Smiddy, of Highland, also drove on Saturday’s Cobe Cup tour. His first car was a 1931 Model A roadster, purchased in 1949. He had to sell it in 1951, when he joined the Navy and sailed to Korea.

Myers also had a Model A for his first car. He bought his in 1972, driving it around the naval base and on campus.

Seeing reactions and having conversations with the car’s admirers is part of the fun of ownership.

“I can’t get out of it at a gas station or get into it at the grocery store without someone wanting to get in the car,” he said. “I got pulled over by a police officer. He really just wanted to see the car."

At Great Lakes Naval Training Station, it was a big hit.

“The admiral told me, ‘I got married in one.’ I told him, ‘Wouldn’t a church have been a smarter place?’ He got a laugh out of it.”