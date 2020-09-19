Car enthusiasts run Cobe Cup course

Before the Indianapolis 500, there was the 1909 Cobe Cup race in southern Lake County. Some 22 Ford Model A cars took a lap around the course Saturday morning, but not at the same breakneck speeds and just for one lap.
In 1909, the winner was Louis Chevrolet, whose name should sound familiar. Chevrolet automobiles remain popular today.
Roger Gill, of Crete, was one of the drivers on Saturday. “Great roads, great day,” he said after running the course from Crown Point to Cedar Lake to Lowell and back to Crown Point.
Gill is a 28-year Ford dealership veteran. He bought his first Model A in 1992 and had three or four by 1994, when he lost them in a fire.
“It’s just a great hobby,” Gill said. He has taken his car by trailer across the country for a variety of tours, including a 150-mile route in the Rocky Mountains.
“We had sleet about halfway up the car on the windshield,” he said.
That was before windshield defrosters.
Next year, he’s going to join fellow Model A enthusiasts for a tour of the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
“You meet so many different people,” Gill said. “Car people are great people.”
Glen Vanderaa, of St. John, bought his first Model A, a 1930 Tudor model — yes, it’s a two-door — last month.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Vanderaa said. “It’s busy,” with the clutch, brake and stick shift demanding attention. “You’re doing stuff all the time.”
“You have to be one with the engine. You have to feel it. You have to feel what your car wants to do and what you want it to do,” said Paul Myers, of East Chicago’s Marktown neighborhood.
Roger Smiddy, of Highland, also drove on Saturday’s Cobe Cup tour. His first car was a 1931 Model A roadster, purchased in 1949. He had to sell it in 1951, when he joined the Navy and sailed to Korea.
Myers also had a Model A for his first car. He bought his in 1972, driving it around the naval base and on campus.
Seeing reactions and having conversations with the car’s admirers is part of the fun of ownership.
“I can’t get out of it at a gas station or get into it at the grocery store without someone wanting to get in the car,” he said. “I got pulled over by a police officer. He really just wanted to see the car."
At Great Lakes Naval Training Station, it was a big hit.
“The admiral told me, ‘I got married in one.’ I told him, ‘Wouldn’t a church have been a smarter place?’ He got a laugh out of it.”
And then the admiral got a ride in Myers’ car.
Myers’ first car was destroyed in a garage fire. Last year, after he retired, he bought his current Model A. After looking all across the Midwest, he finally found one in South Bend.
The car gets about 15 to 20 mpg running on mid-grade and premium gasoline. It was designed for leaded gasoline, and regular unleaded leaves the engine knocking, Myers said.
Top speed? “I am happy at 35 mph, but it’ll do 50, 55 without a problem,” Myers said. “It will go 70 mph, but that’s downhill, and you’ll never get it to stop.”
