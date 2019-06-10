CROWN POINT — A vehicle caught fire outside Mallard Bay Apartments on the 9300 block of Monroe Street Monday afternoon, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
The car's owner, who reported no mechanical problems, noticed the blaze about 12:30 p.m. after hearing the alarm, Fire Chief Dave Crane said.
Soon Crane said, the vehicle was fully engulfed, spreading to a nearby patch of trees and melting a portion of siding on the complex. The flames didn't enter the building.
No injuries were reported, Crane said. The car is a total loss, with cause of the fire still unknown.