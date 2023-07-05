HOBART — It’s been a few years, but a 111-year-old family tradition returned to this city’s Fourth of July parade.

A 1912 Mighty Michigan Motor Car Model K that has been in the Fleck family since the early 20th century was back in the parade, making its first appearance there since 1915.

Around 1911, Michael Fleck purchased a new Model K touring car and brought it home to Hobart. The car has been in the family ever since, being stored in various garages and barns around Northwest Indiana.

Fast-forward a century to 2011, when Janet Ewen Correll and husband Craig of Carlsbad, California, purchased the car from Steve Dickey of Hebron. Janet and Steve are both great-grandchildren of Fleck. Dickey and his father Phillip did some restoration on the vehicle in the 1960s and ‘70s, but they never got the car running.

“Oh, gosh,” Craig Correll replied when asked how much time and money the couple invested in the family treasure. “We’ve spent 10 years on it.”

According to records, only 7,200 Michigans of any sort were manufactured between 1910 and 1913. Of those, only a dozen or so are known to exist today.

“This is our family car. It’s our family history,” Janet Correll said.

The couple gave their classic car a deep olive-green color; the original color was black. The vehicle maintains the steering wheel on the right driver’s side.

The 40-horsepower engine has done 42-43 miles an hour, and the vehicle has traveled coast to coast, from California to New York.

While enroute to Indiana, the car stopped in Missouri for a visit with John Fleck. Born in 1927, he is a son of the original owner and rode in the car as a boy.

The Michigan Motor Car Co. started in 1909 as the Michigan Buggy Co. The company was bankrupt and went out of business by the end of 1913.

Company managers were indicted on stock manipulation and embezzlement charges. The company’s chief financial officers served two years in a federal penitentiary.

The Corrells’ Model K bears the serial number 2531 K, placing it in the middle of production years. The vehicles were never branded Mighty, and it is believed the moniker was the product of an advertising promotion.

Following a stop Monday at Third and Main streets for photos, the vehicle stopped at the Hobart Historical Society Museum, where its riders were greeter by relatives and Paula Isolampi, president of the local historians.

Riding in the vehicle, along with the Corrells, were Sally Davis of Hobart and Jeff Ewen of Baghdad, Kentucky, two more great-grandchildren of Michael Fleck. All were dressed in garbs of 1915.

Dressed as a Hobart librarian from 1915, Isolampi noted, “This is a part of Hobart history. A lot of people could not afford cars back then. It cost $1,500 new, which was a lot back then.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point Fourth of July Parade