Car, semi crash temporarily closes portion of I-65, police say
breaking urgent

Car, semi crash temporarily closes portion of I-65, police say

INDOT CAM

This Indiana Department of Transportation camera shows traffic congestion on I-65 Saturday night. 

 Provided

MERRILLVILLE — A vehicle had to be pulled from under a semitrailer after a crash on Interstate 65 on Saturday night, police said. 

Around 5:30 p.m. first responders were called to the southbound lanes of I-65 at the 235 mile marker in Lowell, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Kim Zelnis.

A passenger car had crashed into a semitrailer, and the car had become stuck under the semitrailer, causing first responders to have to pull the vehicle from under it. 

There was one person who suffered minor injuries, police reported. 

There is a temporary closure of southbound lanes near the crash as the area is cleared up from the wreck. Traffic congestion was reported in the area. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

