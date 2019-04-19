HAMMOND — Cans rolled and cases tumbled as a soda pop delivery truck let loose its carbonated contents on a busy Hammond street.
A beverage delivery truck dropped several packages of pop in the roadway Friday morning as it drove on 173rd Street near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, an eye witness said.
Photos show the aftermath as squad cars temporarily blocked off lanes that were scattered with pop cases while police were clearing the roadway of beverages. An American flag-emblazoned delivery truck with open doors can be seen by the local Schoop's Hamburgers.
Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg confirmed officers were corralling soda at the scene, and reported no car wrecks or injuries in the incident. He said officers were able to clear the streets quickly of the accidentally liberated bubbly cargo.