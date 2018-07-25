CARE Committee to discuss dredging, habitat management efforts at Thursday meeting

HAMMOND — A group formed to advise state environmental regulators on remediation of the Gran…

HAMMOND — Birds chirped, frogs croaked and native plants drew the attention of a small group…

EAST CHICAGO — The city's Redevelopment Commission is expected to vote Tuesday night on a re…

EAST CHICAGO — Environmental groups reacted Friday to EPA's approval of a $26.6 million clea…

Dredging of the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal began this week as state and federal environmental…

WHITING — Dozens of Hammond and Whiting residents gathered Wednesday to hear what action the…

Meeting notices

To view an agenda and notices for future CARE Committee meetings, go to the Grand Calumet Area of Concern remedial action plan program website, www.in.gov/idem/lakemichigan/rap

Meeting notices also will be posted at IDEM's Northwest Indiana public notices webpage, www.in.gov/idem/6395.htm.