Carroll: Doing amazing things despite challenge

Our seniors have had meal deliveries and food boxes given to them in an effort to combat the worst of the pandemic. The pandemic, while tragic and devastating to so many, has given us the ability to show just how strong we are and just how much potential we have as a community. That is why I know Northwestern Indiana has the potential to succeed after this is all over. They have already been succeeding.

When preparing this I was asked to consider the heroes that have allowed us to weather the storm of the pandemic and prepare to move forward. While there are plenty of individuals who come to mind that have personally helped me, I think what matters most is who has helped NWI as a whole, and that is why I must give a special thank you to three groups of people.

Thank you to our first responders who, without a question, are the literal heroes that have been working tirelessly to maintain a standard of safety and care for our people by putting themselves at risk.

Thank you to our essential workers who continued to go out and allow our cities and businesses to run and maintain themselves during some of those months when everyone was scared of what might happen.