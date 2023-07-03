VALPARAISO — The VNA Hospice NWI, in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs, provided groceries and supplies to U.S. veterans at its recent Military Stand Down.

Representatives of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Gary helped provide 200 boxes filled with a variety of nutritious, nonperishable foods to benefit U.S. military veterans.

New sunglasses and T-shirts also were provided. Leading the outreach from Catholic Charities were food pantry manager Tina Gunnum and Ashley Mendoza.

Catholic Charities’ programs and services include homelessness prevention, emergency assistance, affordable housing, Pathway to U.S. Citizenship, women’s care center, parenting education, food pantry and financial workshops.

“Giving boxes filled with groceries to men and women who were willing to give their lives to protect the U.S. and other nations seems small, but our hearts are filled with utmost gratitude,” Gunnum said.

Stand Downs are typically one- to three-day events during which VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing and health screenings to homeless and at-risk veterans. They also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance-use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services.

Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Gary provides its services to needy residents of Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, regardless of race, nationality, religion or sexual orientation. Military veterans are encouraged to contact Catholic Charities when needs arise.

Visit Catholic-Charities.org to learn more about its programs and services as well as support the efforts to help those in need in Northwest Indiana; and vnanwi.org to learn more about the Stand Down.